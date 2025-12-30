Kylie Jenner shares first look at new family additions at home

Kylie Jenner, beauty mogul who has been making headlines with her beau Timothée Chalamet, added two new furry members to her family and shared the sweet moment with fans.

The 28-year-old star posted photos on her Instagram Stories on December 29, giving a first look at her new kittens inside her home.

One picture showed a brown and grey kitten sitting on a white marble dining table, with soft holiday lights glowing behind it.

The kitten can be seen wearing a small gold collar, whereas another photo showed a fluffy white kitten sitting on the kitchen counter, wearing a sparkly collar.

However, Kylie did not reveal the kittens’ breed, but fans quickly shared their guesses based on how they looked.

Many believed that the cats could be calm breeds that suit a home with children.

For the unversed, The Kardashians reality star shares two kids, Stormi and Aire, with her former partner Travis Scott.

The new kittens came just months after Kylie shared the heartbreaking loss of her dog Norman, who was her first pet and was with her for almost 13 years.

At the time, the Kylie Cosmetic owner posted emotional photos and wrote about how much he meant to her and her children.

Moreover, Kylie Jenner’s latest post showed a softer side of her life and hinted at a new beginning.