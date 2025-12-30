How Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's kids deal with 'complicated' split

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star and the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress share two teenage daughters

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart’s children are not holding out hope for their parents to get back together amid their father’s ALS battle.

In a new essay for The Cut published Monday, January 19, the model and actress — who was married to the Grey’s Anatomy star from 2011 to 2018 — reflected on how Dane’s ALS diagnosis earlier this year helped define a new way for the family to be together, with Dane receiving a lot of TLC from Gayheart and their daughters, Georgia, 14, and Billie, 15.

Gayheart wrote, “Spending all this time together, it’s all been really positive, and I think it’s nice for the kids to see maybe a softer side of us. It’s not that they have the hopes of us being together — kids always dream of their parents getting back together, and I think now ours don’t because they understand the reality of the situation.”

Gayheart said “I do” to the Euphoria actor in 2004 after dating for less than a year. In 2018, she filed for divorce. But in March 2025 — weeks before Dane announced his diagnosis — Gayheart filed to dismiss the petition.

“He made it very clear that he wants to spend time with his family as much as possible, and I am committed to facilitating that,” said the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress.

She further acknowledged, “It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love.”

The family has been seen on multiple outings together recently. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped Gayheart from seeing other people. Earlier this month, she was photographed packing on the PDA with her billionaire boyfriend, Peter Morton.