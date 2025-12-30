 
Geo News

How Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's kids deal with 'complicated' split

Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 after 14 years of marriage but reversed the petition after Dane's ALS diagnosis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 30, 2025

The Greys Anatomy star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress share two teenage daughters
The 'Grey's Anatomy' star and the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress share two teenage daughters

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart’s children are not holding out hope for their parents to get back together amid their father’s ALS battle.

In a new essay for The Cut published Monday, January 19, the model and actress — who was married to the Grey’s Anatomy star from 2011 to 2018 — reflected on how Dane’s ALS diagnosis earlier this year helped define a new way for the family to be together, with Dane receiving a lot of TLC from Gayheart and their daughters, Georgia, 14, and Billie, 15.

Gayheart wrote, “Spending all this time together, it’s all been really positive, and I think it’s nice for the kids to see maybe a softer side of us. It’s not that they have the hopes of us being together — kids always dream of their parents getting back together, and I think now ours don’t because they understand the reality of the situation.”

Gayheart said “I do” to the Euphoria actor in 2004 after dating for less than a year. In 2018, she filed for divorce. But in March 2025 — weeks before Dane announced his diagnosis — Gayheart filed to dismiss the petition.

“He made it very clear that he wants to spend time with his family as much as possible, and I am committed to facilitating that,” said the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress.

She further acknowledged, “It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love.”

The family has been seen on multiple outings together recently. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped Gayheart from seeing other people. Earlier this month, she was photographed packing on the PDA with her billionaire boyfriend, Peter Morton. 

More From Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney caught in another drama following split from Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney caught in another drama following split from Jonathan Davino
Cynthia Erivo share details on how she takes care of her vocal health
Cynthia Erivo share details on how she takes care of her vocal health
Amanda Nguyen opens up on depression after historic Blue Origin mission
Amanda Nguyen opens up on depression after historic Blue Origin mission
King Charles keeps tradition alive with honours list full of surprises
King Charles keeps tradition alive with honours list full of surprises
Kylie Jenner shares first look at new family additions at home
Kylie Jenner shares first look at new family additions at home
Helen Mirren makes bombshell claim about role in Kate Winslet's 'Goodbye June'
Helen Mirren makes bombshell claim about role in Kate Winslet's 'Goodbye June'