Lauren Sánchez steals spotlight as dance clip from Jeff Bezos party goes viral

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off the New Year with a splashy celebration on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

The couple was spotted at celebrity hotspot Nikki Beach Monday, December 29.

It was Sánchez who stole the show.

Sánchez, wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat, jumped onto a banquette to dance when bottle service arrived to mark a birthday.

Onlooker described the scene as “security everywhere”.

Bezos was surrounded by friends and his protective detail as bikini-clad bottle girls, with one riding on a motorcycle, carried sparklers through the crowd.

The pair, who spent Christmas in Aspen before jetting to the Caribbean, are regulars on the island this time of year.

Their $500 million mega-yacht, Koru, complete with a wooden sculpture of Sánchez on its prow, has been spotted nearby.

Last year, customs officials interrupted their holiday festivities with a three-hour inspection of the yacht, though it was deemed routine.

This season, however, the couple appeared carefree.

They shopped in Aspen with DJ Diplo before heading south and later enjoying the party atmosphere in St. Barts.

The trip continues a tradition for Bezos and Sánchez, who wed in Venice this summer.

The power couple often split their holidays between Aspen’s chic ski town and the Caribbean’s jet-set playground.