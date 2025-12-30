Sydney Sweeney caught in another drama following split from Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney made headlines over the weekend after online speculation said that she was dating soccer star Christian Pulisic.

The claims, shared widely on social media, caused massive buzz among fans and gossip accounts.

Pulisic, who plays for AC Milan and captains the U.S. Men’s National Team, quickly addressed the rumours, sharing: “Also please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people’s lives.”

The statement marked the first public response from either of them, directly rejecting claims of a romantic relationship between Pulisic and Sweeney.

However, his clear message focused on calling out unreliable reporting and the impact false stories can have on people.

The dating rumours appeared after Italian gossip accounts linked the footballer to the Euphoria star, while fans noted Sweeney has been in the public eye following her split earlier this year.

Separate reports also revealed that the athlete has been seen with golfer Alexa Melton, and Sweeney with music executive Scooter Braun, but he did not comment on these stories.

By addressing the speculation, Christian made it clear that the claims are untrue, urging sources and fans to be responsible with personal information.

Moreover, neither Sweeney nor her representatives have spoken publicly about the rumours yet.