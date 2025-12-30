King Charles keeps tradition alive with honours list full of surprises

King Charles has unveiled his New Year’s Honours List for 2026, and while the roll call is packed with A-listers, sporting legends and cultural heavyweights, one quietly dedicated royal insider has stolen the spotlight.

This year’s honours celebrate so-called “community champions” who’ve gone above and beyond in service, charity and public life across the UK.

In total, 1,157 recipients from every corner of the country have been recognised, reflecting the King’s continued emphasis on grassroots contribution as much as star power.

Among the most talked-about names is Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the long-serving nanny to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver).

She wasn’t the only member of the royal inner circle to be honoured.

Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, who drives William and Kate, also received the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver), while several members of King Charles’ medical team were commended for their dedication.

These included Professor Philip Bloom, the King’s eye surgeon, travelling physician Professor Charles Deakin, and renowned plastic surgeon Simon Eccles, all appointed Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order.

Beyond palace walls, the honours list reads like a greatest-hits compilation of British culture.

Knighthoods

These were awarded to TV writing legend Roy Clarke the creative mind behind Last of the Summer Wine alongside Olympic ice skating icon Christopher Dean and actor-musician Idris Elba, recognised for his long-standing work supporting young people.

Damehood

On the damehood front, Jayne Torvill joined her skating partner in being honoured, while comedian and author Meera Syal was celebrated for her influence on British comedy, literature and charitable causes.

Senior Labour MP Anneliese Dodds was also acknowledged for political and parliamentary service.

MBEs, OBEs and CBEs

Bill Bailey, Sally Lindsay, Cynthia Erivo and Ellie Goulding were all awarded, as were England football stars Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone and several members of the Rugby World Cup-winning women’s squad.

Broadcasting favourites Gabby Logan, Richard Osman and Phil Spencer featured prominently, while Warwick Davis, Matt Lucas and Max Richter were recognised for their contributions to drama, charity and music.

Football executive Daniel Levy received a CBE for charitable work in Tottenham, rounding out a list that blended celebrity with community impact.