Wreath-laying ceremonies held to pay homage to Kargil heroes

Floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave. Photo: ISPR

The 21st martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed in their native towns of Swabi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Ghizer (Gilgit-Baltistan) today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Wreath-laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of valiant sons of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“On behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid floral wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed,” ISPR said.

The ceremony was attended by people from various walk of lives, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyrs.

Kargil heroes 'wrote history with their blood’: COAS

COAS Bajwa in his tribute to the Kargil War heroes Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan said that the martyrs wrote history with their blood against all odds.

"There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for the defence of the motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost,” ISPR quoted COAS Bajwa as saying.

President Alvi pays tribute

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi paid glowing tributes to Capt Sher Khan shaheed, Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, and other martyrs.

"I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives while defending the motherland," he said, adding that today we "remember our heroes".

Those who sacrificed their lives for the country are shining examples of courage and bravery, the president said.

"The whole nation pays tribute to these sons of the land [...] May the Almighty elevate their ranks," he added.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also paid homage to the martyrs.

"Capt Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan. This nation is blessed as its inhabitants are willing to sacrifice their lives for it."