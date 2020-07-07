Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 07 2020
Gavin Rossdale embarrassed about how his marriage with Gwen Stefani 'crumbled' down

Gavin Rossdale’s love story with Gwen Stefani has often been highlighted on mainstream media for the wrong reasons, and it appears Gavin Rossdale still hasn’t gotten over how he majorly messed up his marriage with his lady love and continues to wallow over his past actions to this very day.

During his interview with the Guardian, Gavin discussed one of the most embarrassing moments of his life and claimed it was “the gross and lopsided specter of the crumbling of my marriage.”

This is not the first time the actor has opened up about his affair with his nanny Mindy Mann. Back in 2017, Gavin spoke with The Sun, claiming, “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not... But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Gavin is not the only one who remembers the day it all came falling down, Gwen still remembers the exact date she found out about her husband’s affair.

During a past interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwen dubbed this experience akin to hell. She said it was “the beginning of hell... like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret."

