Tuesday Jul 07 2020
Chinese retailer apologises for 'oversight' after selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs

Tuesday Jul 07, 2020

The brand apologises for the oversight and informed its customers that the product was immediately removed from its websites. Screenshot/Shein.com

Online Chinese retailer Shein has apologised for selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs after it came under fire on social media for religious insensitivity.

"We offer our sincerest apology to all those whom we have hurt and offended, and hope we can earn your forgiveness," said the brand in a social media post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

To our community We’re sorry.

A post shared by SHEIN.COM (@sheinofficial) on


The clothing brand apologised for the "highly insensitive oversight" and informed its customers that the product was immediately removed from its website and that other vendors were also directed to stop selling the products to others.

"We have also formed a product review committee with staff from different cultures and religions so a mistake like doesn't happen again," read the post.

In addition, the company has also vowed to do a much better job in educating itself on different cultures, religions and traditions to ensure the diverse community of its is respected and honoured. 

Last week, the Chinese brand came under cross hairs after social media users criticised the clothing label for showing ignorance towards religious sentiments of people.

The users, expressing disapproval, said that the brand's actions "unacceptable" and "highly offensive". They were disgusted that the makers were racking up profits by selling holy prayer mats as "floral trim carpets" despite having a picture of the Holy Kabah and mosques on them.


