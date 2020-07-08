Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Shireen Mazari says domestic violence bill to be tabled in NA today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

The human rights minister said that the bill has been prepared by Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) and is approved by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC). Photo: Geo.Tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that the Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) will be tabled in National Assembly today [Wednesday].

In a tweet, the minister said that the bill has been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) and is approved by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

"The Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 prepared by MOHR and approved by CCLC and Cabinet will be tabled today in NA," Mazari wrote on Twitter.

The minister also hoped that the Senior Citizen Bill, tabled in the assembly before the pandemic restrictions, will be expedited for its early implementation.

"Our Senior Citizens Bill has been with NA Standing Committee on HR since before the Pandemic restrictions. Hoping it is expedited soon," the tweet added.

Also read: Domestic violence during pandemic in Pakistan: How victims can stay safe

According to a periodical report of the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) from January-March 2020, there has been an alarming 200% raise in cases of violence against women in Pakistan over the past three months.

The report, according to The News, has been compiled from the data and information collected from national and provincial dailies. However, there is a strong possibility that many crimes had been committed and not reported or misreported at various locations in the country, it added.

The report mainly covers crimes regarding early child marriage, child abuse, child labour, domestic abuse, kidnapping, rape, violence against women and murder. The report says that more than 90% of the incidents of violence took place against children and women in the past months.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore High Court denies bail to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman; arrest without trial continues

Lahore High Court denies bail to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman; arrest without trial continues
PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide

PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide
Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh
PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs

PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs
DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi

DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi
Pakistan utilising less than 42% of its testing capacity, reveals NHSRC data

Pakistan utilising less than 42% of its testing capacity, reveals NHSRC data
Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots

Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots
Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom

Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom
MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan

MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan
PM Imran to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha indoors amid coronavirus: Shibli Faraz

PM Imran to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha indoors amid coronavirus: Shibli Faraz

Latest

view all