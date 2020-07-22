Can't connect right now! retry
103-year-old man in Chitral recovers from COVID-19

Alim, who is a resident of Booni village, tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, following which he was admitted in the hospital to receive the treatment. Photo Courtesy: Dawn.com

A 103-year-old man was discharged from a hospital in Chitral after beating coronavirus and fully recovering from the contagious disease.

Aziz Abdul Alim, a resident of Booni village, tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, following which he was admitted to the Aga Khan Health Services Emergency Response Centre where he received the treatment for the disease.

The regional head of Aga Khan Health Service (AKHS) told Daily Dawn that during a two-week stay at the centre, the elderly man convalesced without requiring supplemental oxygen.

“We treated Aziz as a high-risk patient given his advanced age and provided him with appropriate medical care along with psychosocial and moral support - equally important during these distressing times.

In a short span of time we have successfully treated 59 Covid-19 patients in the newly-set up facility – many of whom were elderly,” he said.

“We were very worried about my father’s poor health. We felt there was no hope of his survival. My father was very excited at the time of his discharge. He greeted all the staff and management while leaving the hospital and thanked everyone for taking care of him,” said Sohail, Aziz’s son.

