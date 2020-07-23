Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jul 23 2020
Thursday Jul 23, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres's staff is elated about the world exposing the show's toxic environment

Ellen DeGeneres’s employees had been silently enduring the suffering for years until a condemning report recently lifted the veil off of their toxic workplace environment.

Days after the explosive BuzzFeed report that cited her current and former employees about the seemingly cheery show being 'toxic' and 'oppressive' behind closed doors, it has now been revealed that the staff is quite relieved and elated that the truth has finally gotten out.

An Us Weekly source that is “connected to the talk show’s production” disclosed: “They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story. They’re loving that the truth—which has been an open secret for years in the industry—is finally receiving more interest.”

While DeGeneres has yet to address the issue, her show’s producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner released a statement to E! News, saying:

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."

