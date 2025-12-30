RM, J Hope, Jungkook leave BTS V adorably flustered on 30th birthday: Watch

K-pop sensation V, born Kim Tae-hyung, marked another year around the sun.

The BTS star celebrated his milestone birthday with an unexpectedly shy moment that left fans in awe.

As V turned 30 on Tuesday, December 30, his first birthday since completing the mandatory military services, his BTS bandmates wished him personally and marked the occasion on social media as well.

BTS leader RM, along with J-Hope and Jungkook, shared a video on their Instagram Stories capturing a playful moment as they showered V with birthday wishes.

The affectionate attention left him adorably shy, prompting him to hide his face and eventually hide into a closet to escape the spotlight.

Jhope and RM also shared a rare photo on their social media, which the birthday boy reposted on his own Instagram stories. He also shared a special edit made by BTS official page.

After overcoming his shyness, the South Korean singer and songwriter treated his admirers to a Weverse live session.

“First of all, since it’s been a while, I’ve received so many happy birthday wishes from the members, my friends, and acquaintances, so I came here like this because I wanted to receive birthday wishes from ARMYs too,” he said in the video snippet making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), stealing fans’ hearts.

BTS V hides away in a closet on 30th birthday

V’s 30th birthday is also trending on social media with a plethora of fans and friends celebrating the occasion.

On the workfront BTS has fully reunited after each member served the required time in the military services and is now actively preparing for a major comeback.

They've confirmed plans to release a new full-group studio album in spring 2026, marking their first collective musical project in several years.