Joe Rogan condemns Donald Trump attacks on Rob Reiner after director death

Joe Rogan has joined the chorus of voices criticizing President Donald Trump for his insulting remarks about filmmaker Rob Reiner following the director’s tragic death.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told guest Shane Gillis that Trump’s comments were 'so disappointing' and 'not funny'.

He stressed that there was 'no justification' for mocking Reiner in the wake of his passing.

"When you see it with no empathy, that’s when it’s hard to like," he said.

"Listen, there’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot. It’s the same kind of thing."

"Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died in this way. That this person was a deranged person that hated Obama," Rogan added.

“It just shows you how crazy it is, the way Trump thinks and talks. It’s just like, the guy got sliced up by his kid, you know? Anybody that doesn’t see that and go, ‘F**k, man.’”

Rogan emphasized that Trump’s behaviour crossed a line.

Trump had posted on Truth Social that Reiner’s death was linked to 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

He claimed the director’s outspoken criticism of him had driven people 'crazy.'

Hours later, Trump doubled down at a press conference, calling Reiner 'deranged' and 'bad for our country'.

Hollywood figures quickly condemned the president’s remarks.

Actor Josh Gad blasted Trump as 'psychopathic,' Jimmy Kimmel labelled the comments 'hateful and vile'.

Whoopi Goldberg denounced Republicans who remained silent, saying, “Damn you all”.