Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill are said to have met with philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai to talk prison reform over lunch at the Waldorf Hotel.



Kanye West claimed he has been 'trying to get divorced' from Kim since she allegedly met his fellow rapper Meek at the hotel's restaurant.

West said Kim was 'out of line' for the meeting and blasted her mother Kris Jenner as 'Kris Jong-Un' while accusing the pair of 'white supremacy'



While the rapper called Meek a respectful man, he termed Kim Kardashian as the one who was ‘out of line.’ Although these tweets have now been taken down, the debates continue about them for all the obvious reasons.

And now, Mills has responded to the accusations through the medium of a cryptic tweet in which he has termed the entire thing a ‘cap,’ in other words a lie.

While the rapper called Meek a respectful man, he termed Kim Kardashian as the one who was ‘out of line.’ Although these tweets have now been taken down, the debates continue about them for all the obvious reasons.

It is also being reported that Kim, 39, and Kanye, 43, are already 'living apart' and have been 'at each other's throats' with 'daily bust-ups' during lockdown .

The American rapper has shared a series of now-deleted tweets in which he has also made a few shocking revelations. One of them is related to his wife Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill.

While the rapper called Meek a respectful man, he termed Kim Kardashian as the one who was ‘out of line.’ Although these tweets have now been taken down, the debates continue about them for all the obvious reasons.