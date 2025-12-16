Kathy Bates pays heartfelt tribute to Rob Reiner

Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates broke her silence after the tragic deaths of When Harry Met Sally director and his wife Michele Singer Reiner.

Bates, who won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in Reiner’s 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery, said she was 'horrified' and 'absolutely devastated' by the news.

“I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life,” she shared in a statement.

The actress also remembered Michele, a gifted photographer who shot promotional images for Misery.

“My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family,” Bates added.

Before Misery, Bates was a working actress with theater credits and guest roles on television. Her portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the film, directed by Reiner, became her breakthrough role, earning her both an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The collaboration marked a turning point in her career, cementing her place in Hollywood.

Reiner’s career spanned decades, with classics such as Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and A Few Good Men.

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry with colleagues and fans remembers his versatility, humour, and political activism.