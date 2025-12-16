Taylor Swift plays vital part in setting up Marvel actor with his partner

Simu Liu, Allison Hsu got engaged in May 2025

Simu Liu has revealed how Taylor Swift helped him in making his proposal special.

The Barbie actor got engaged with Allison Hsu in May 2025 in Paris. In his latest appearance at the Jimmy Fallon show, the 36-year-old shared the interesting story behind his proposal.

He revealed that his fiancé works in the music field and she grew up as a Swiftie. Therefore, Liu planned to add a special element after popping the question to Hsu.

The Marvel actor revealed, "She loves Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift‘s songs and her music, that was a big part even in the beginning of our relationship, was getting to know [my fiancée] through those songs and why they meant so much to her.

Simu recalled reaching out to Taylor as if they were best friends.

“So I was like, well, if there’s one person that would make this engagement so special, and I reached out, as if we’re BFFs.”

He reached out the Blank Space singer through her publicist and requested Swift to make a two second video just to say “congrats.”

Kim’s Convenience actor opened, "She literally, two days later, sent it over and I was able to play it for her, and so, Taylor Swift was the cherry on top!”

Simu revealed that Allison was left in complete shock after watching video message.