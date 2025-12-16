Howard Stern retiring soon? Truth revealed

Howard Stern debuted 'Howard Stern Show' in January 2006

Howard Stern put swirling retirement rumours to rest with his latest announcement.

Stern in his latest statement shared that he would continue hosting The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM for another three years.

The 71-year-old radio legend revealed the news live on-air Tuesday morning, telling listeners he had 'figured out a way to have it all'.

"More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years,” Stern said on the show.

He explained that even his staff had been kept until the weekend, noting, "You know where there are no leaks? Because I didn’t know anything until the weekend — whether I was staying or going.”

The news came following months of speculation about Stern’s future.

His reported $500 million contract was nearing its end.

Previous reports suggested SiriusXM might not renew at the same financial level citing changing economics in media.

Some sources even claimed Stern’s team fuelled rumours of his departure to generate buzz.

Stern himself admitted he was torn, saying he longed for more personal time but still loved being on the radio.

“I do like my days off. You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute," he shared.

"I need me time. I’ve never had me time. I’ve been working my whole life. Never really having a personal life. I thought maybe at this point in my life, I could have some free time. It would be sad, but exciting for me."

Stern confessed, "I was really torn up. I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever.”

Stern first joined SiriusXM in 2004, debuting his show in January 2006.

