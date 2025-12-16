Paul Mescal lauds chemistry with ‘Hamnet' co-star Jessie Buckley

Paul Mescal have nothing but words of appreciation for his co-star Jessie Buckley.

The Hamnet star, during its premiere in Dublin, opened up about the chemistry he has with Buckley and lauded her acting skills.

In an interview with Irish Examiner, the Normal People actor said, “If Jessie was from the North Pole, I would have chemistry with her.”

"I think it's nothing to do with where we're from, but also everything to do with where we're from,” Mescal explained. “I think she's so extraordinary, and I think we want the same feeling when we work, and that's one of total freedom.”

He went on to praise the Kerry star, saying that working with her made him want to see acting in a new way.

He said, “I absolutely adore her, and I felt so safe with her. And I also felt like working with her tore up the rule book for everything that I wanted to do moving forward."

Hamnet tells the story of Agnes (Buckley) and William Shakespeare (Mescal) as they struggle to cope with the death of their 11-year-old son from a serious illness.

Both stars had been nominated for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. Mescal is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and Buckley for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Role.

Hamnet is also tipped for 2026 Oscars.