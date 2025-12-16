Victoria opens up about David Beckham and Madonna’s influence

Victoria Beckham opened up about her husband David Beckham’s most annoying habit while speaking on Watch What Happens Live.

The fashion designer said she often felt embarrassed because her husband liked to be early for everything, recalling arriving at a party before the waiting staff.

She said that she felt so awkward to be this early when people have just started to reach. When host Andy Cohen joked that she should arrive late, Victoria agreed that it was exactly what she wanted to do.

The couple, who have been married for almost like 26 years with four talented kids, also talked about Victoria’s career milestones.

She credited Madonna for helping her break into the industry when the music legend wore a piece from her first collection on W Magazine.

Victoria praised the singer and shared that it was an exciting and unexpected moment that really changed things for her.

During the show, the mother of Brooklyn Beckham recreated a scene from Spice World The Movie with the host Andy.

While wearing a champagne-coloured dress from her own collection, she appeared to be holding up two little black dresses and lip synced her famous line about “never knowing what to wear.”

The interview hot and his producer joined in as the other Spice Girls, wearing wigs and playing along with her joke about choosing dresses.

She also shared a fun secret about her old Spice Girls outfits, admitting that her “little Gucci dress” was actually from the high street, not designer.

Moreover, Victoria’s interview gave fans a mix of laughs, nostalgia and insight into her exciting life.