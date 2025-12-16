Zendaya, Robert Pattinson promise to bring dark twist in 'The Drama'

Zendaya and her co-star Robert Pattinson became the talk of the internet after A24 sparked excitement for its upcoming film The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

The studio shared very little about the movie but that did not stop people from buzzing with questions and excitement.

The official story description read: “Days before their wedding, a couple's relationship is shaken when one partner discovers unsettling truths about the other.”

That short line quickly caught attention and raised many questions with people giving their own theories.

Before the trailer was released, A24 surprised readers by giving a fake engagement announcement in The Boston Globe.

The announcement also introduced the characters, where Zendaya played Emma Harwood, an American woman with family in Louisiana.

Emma goes to study English at Boston University and works at an organisation called Mission Books.

Whereas, Pattinson plays Charlie Thompson, a London born man who studies at Eton before moving to the United States, as he later studies History of Art at Tufts University.

As soon as the announcement goes public, online discussion starts getting to people. Moreover, fans started guessing what the "unsettling truth" could be.

Some of them believed that there is a shocking secret, while others thought the mystery itself was part of A24’s marketing plan.

The trailer later added more tension without explaining much as it showed the couple preparing for wedding moments while looking uncomfortable around each other.