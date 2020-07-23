Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse

Paris Hilton is one of Hollywood’s most well-known beauty icons, and recently she has been gearing up for the release of her YouTube Originals documentary.



The star revealed some disturbing and personally traumatizing bits in her documentary and claimed she still continues to have nightmares because of the abuse she had to endure in her teenage years.

Paris shed light on these issues as a kick start to her YouTube debut. She claimed that the abuse had occurred when she was shipped off to boarding school in Utah.

The YouTube clip in question begins by saying, "I'm nervous. I'm shaking. It's hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning.”

“I don't know—it's something that's very personal, and not something I like talking about. No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it."

Fans will have to wait until her documentary drops if they wish to hear more about the issues that have been plaguing the star ever since she was a teenager.



Albeit it might be rough to relive traumatic experiences on her documentary, the star feels the filming process is "very therapeutic" and by opening up, her fans will get to "see a different side to me than they've ever seen before."

Paris claims that she is elated to be sharing this part of her life with her fans "Because I honestly didn't even know who I was up until this year. I really learned a lot about myself through this film."