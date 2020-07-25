Soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat: ISPR

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced martyrdom, while three soldiers were left injured. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: One soldier was martyred and three injured after terrorists opened fire at them during a routine patrolling near Balochistan's Turbat city, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Saturday.

"Terrorists fire, raid on security forces near Pidarak, district Kech, approx. 35 [kilometres] South East of Turbat, Balochistan," the military's media wing said.

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced martyrdom, while three soldiers were left injured.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the terrorists, the ISPR added.

Earlier this month, three security personnel were martyred and eight others injured after terrorists opened fire at them during a routine patrolling near Balochistan's Kahan village, the military's media wing had said.

In its statement, the ISPR had said the security forces were patrolling near Gichak valley in the Panjgur district when the incident took place.

"Three soldiers embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while eight soldiers received injuries, including an officer. Five injured are critical," it said.