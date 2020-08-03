Bilawal, Shehbaz speak on phone, discuss govt’s failure on Kashmir issue

Shehbaz Sharif addressing a press conference standing beside Bilawal and various members of the PPP and PML-N leaders, on July 28, 2020. Photo: YouTube screenshot/File

KARACHI: In an effort to strengthen their alliance and to come up with a joint plan to tackle the incumbent government’s failure over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Kashmir issue and others, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got in touch with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.



The two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country and expressed concern over the PTI-led government’s failure on the Kashmir issue.

The PPP chairman said that never in the history of the country had so much corruption been done as could be seen during the current Imran Khan era.

“Inflation has made the life of the public difficult, with all their hopes pinned on the Opposition,” Bilawal said. He added that by hiding the coronavirus statistics, the government was playing with people’s lives.

The Opposition will have to play its role to save the country, the PPP chairman said, adding that the decision of the All Parties Conference (APC) will have a historic impact on the future of the country.

The PPP and the PML-N had earlier announced that the Opposition had agreed to call an APC immediately after Eid-ul-Adha to devise a joint strategy against the government.

The two parties announced setting up a joint action committee which will comprise the PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb. It will also have the PPP’s representation in the form of Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari. From the ANP, Mian Ifthikar and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti will be part of the committee while Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi from the National Party will also feature in it.

The committee will be responsible for framing a joint strategy against the government.

Opposition to draft plan to oust 'failed govt'

In a joint press conference a few days ago, Shehbaz had said the Opposition parties have a unified stance and have formed a consensus on ousting the incumbent "failed government”.

“PPP, PML-N, and other opposition parties are unified and have formed a consensus that the incumbent government has made historic damage to the country's economy,” Shehbaz said, as he stood beside Bilawal and various members of the PPP and PML-N leaders.

The PML-N president added that inflation has reached sky-high proportions in Pakistan amid the coronavirus, despite prices of the same commodities being lower around the globe.

“Unfortunately, the government has no answer for this,” he had lamented.

"In my entire political career, I have never seen a shortage of wheat arising before the harvesting of the commodity. Even the government ministers are surprised at this," he said.

Shehbaz added that the “selected government” is not capable of running the country's affairs and it has "failed completely" and that it poses "a threat to the people" if it stays in office any further.