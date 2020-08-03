Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Aug 03 2020
Brian Austin Green reveals how he found out Megan Fox was dating rapper MGK

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Brian Austin Green recently spoke about his split from wife Megan Fox during an interview. 

Asked how he found out his wife was dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, he said, “I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that.”

Talking about co-parenting their kids, Brian said, “I think it’s going as well as it can. There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can."

He further said, “I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids, because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Whether it’s a really negative experience or it’s okay and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different, it’s just different,”.

