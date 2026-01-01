Adam Peaty says 'faith helped him' amid wedding row

Adam tied the knot with influencer Holly at Bath Cathedral on December 27

Adam Peaty has nothing but gratitude in his first social media post since marrying Holly Ramsay.

Peaty, a devout Christian, tied the knot with influencer and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly at Bath Cathedral on December 27, following an dramatic row that resulted in the Olympian excluding his own mother from the service.

Returning to social media on New Year's Eve-which also marked his new wife's birthday-the 31-year-old appeared to be unbothered by the drama surrounding their big day as he credited Christ for a turbulent 12 months.

'It's the last day of 2025. Thank you Jesus for everything this year,' read his message, emblazoned across a serene image of gulls soaring above an ocean.

Previous years had been 'hell' for Peaty.

Despite winning two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he battled depression, alcoholism and the separation from the mother of his child.

Taking break form the sport, the Olympian leaned towards Christian faith, which he described as the key that saved him during the dark time.

Meanwhile, the athlete has been embroiled in a family rift ever since he uninvited his mother from the wedding following a dispute that began when Caroline was snubbed from her daughter-in-law's hen-do.

Following the ceremony, father of the bride Gordon reportedly made a brutal dig at his new son-in-law's parents in his speech, leaving Caroline 'outraged'.

Caroline was banned from her son and Holly Ramsay's lavish nuptials at the weekend amid a bitter feud that has been ongoing for months.