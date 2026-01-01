Gordon Ramsay shares proud birthday tribute to twins Holly and Jack

The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share a stunning photo celebrating both his daughter and her twin brother

Gordon Ramsay had something special to say to his newly married daughter, Holly Ramsay, on her birthday.

Following her grand yet dramatic wedding to husband Adam Peaty on Saturday, birthday girl Holly ditched the ongoing festivities to jet off on her honeymoon just two days after their nuptials.

As Holly prepares to ring in 2026 as a married woman, her doting father Gordon-the celebrity chef took to Instagram to share a stunning photo celebrating both his daughter and her twin brother Jack's 26th birthday.

Posting a snap of the pair from their childhood, the chef captioned the post: 'Happy Birthday to our wonderful twins!

'@hollyramsaypeaty & Jack there’s not enough words to explain how proud we are and watching you both grow into incredible individuals is such a joy! Love you so much Mum & Dad.'

The Olympic swimmer, 30 and his blushing bride, 25, tied the knot on December 27 at Bath Abbey in the presence of their loved ones and 200 guests, including the Beckham family.

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout.

Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding.

Days after the wedding Bethany shared what she received from her sister-in-law, Holly Ramsay. Holly had the pot personalised so it was engraved with the words 'Magic Beth,' as Bethany penned 'Love you Holly' on the post.

She also gifted her with personalised pillow cases, embroidered with 'Beth' and 'Bridesmaid' as well as bags embroidered with Bethany and her partner's name Dan on.

Bethany also received what looked to be a black pyjama set, sleep mask and sweet handkerchief which read 'Beth Bridesmaid 27.12.2025.'