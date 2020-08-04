Asim Azhar’s ‘Soneya’ TikTok challenge receives overwhelming response

Pakistani singer and actor Asim Azhar’s new TikTok challenge for his fans and followers, featuring his newly-released single Soneya, has received overwhelming response.



Asim put forth the challenge for his fans and followers on Instagram.

Taking to photo-video sharing app, Asim shared a video wherein he could be seen singing the lyrics of Soneya and wrote, “Maanga muflis ki tarha hai tujhko sanam.. #soneya tiktok challenge is here.”

The singer asked his fans to make theirs, adding that he will share his favourite ones: “make yours & i’ll share my favourite ones.”

About the video, Asim Azhar said, this video was shot by his mother.

Later, the singer shared several video he received as part of the challenge from fans on his Instagram Story.

Asim’s new song Soneya was released on July 23 and received an overwhelming response from fans.

Sharing the music video, the singer had tweeted: “SONEYA IS OUT!!! this ones from my heart to you you guys. hope you enjoy it.”