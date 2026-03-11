Billie Eilish to make major career transition for Sylvia Plath adaptation

Billie Eilish in talks for on-screen debut after winning Oscar for 'Barbie'

Billie Eilish has so far been a voice of many characters, and the soundtrack behind many scenes, but she is reportedly ready to be a movie character herself.

The 24-year-old musician is eyeing a movie with Oscar-winning filmmaker Sarah Polley, based on Sylvia Plath’s classic novel, The Bell Jar.

Polley herself is writing the screenplay inspired by the book which narrates the story of Esther Greenwood, a striking character who has stood the test of time.

The director has previously won the Academy Award for her 2022 movie, Women Talking, and has brought Joy Gorman Wettles from 13 Reasons Why to be the producer of her upcoming movie, according to a Variety report.

As of yet, it is unclear if the Birds of a Feather hitmaker will be taking the role of Greenwood, who is a depressed literature student in the book. Other members of the potential cast have not been revealed.

While the Grammy winner has not appeared on the big screen yet, she has made her acting debut in the Prime Video series, Swarm, co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers and starring Dominique Fishback.

She earned a People’s Choice Award for TV performance of the year and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best supporting performance in a new scripted series. The Wildflower songstress is also a two-time-Oscar winner because of her soundtrack for the Greta Gerwig Barbie movie.