Hugh Jackman sings for fellow businessman, joins new project

Hugh Jackman has been putting his showman credentials to good use, performing a live set at Rupert Murdoch's 95th birthday party in New York, and announcing a fresh slate of theatrical productions in the same week.

The X-Men star sang songs from The Greatest Showman alongside covers of Fly Me to the Moon and New York, New York at the celebration, held at The Grill in New York on Saturday.

He brought the performance to a close with a rendition of I Still Call Australia Home, a nod to the shared Australian heritage between performer and birthday boy.

Ivanka Trump was among those in attendance, with a source telling PEOPLE she was "cheering [Jackman] on" as he performed.

Donald Trump, unable to attend in person, reportedly sent a video message describing Murdoch as a "legendary" media figure and "one of a kind" who "changed the world" through his work.

Jackman's appearance alongside Ivanka Trump is unlikely to raise eyebrows for those who have followed him for a while.

While promoting The Front Runner back in 2018, he addressed his friendship with both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner directly.

"I've known those guys for 15 years," he told Variety at the time, "and we don't talk politics at birthday parties."

Separately, Jackman has announced new productions through Together, the theatrical partnership he leads alongside producer Sonia Friedman, in collaboration with Audible Theater.

Two additional shows have been added to their 2026 season at Audible's Off Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City, with starring roles for Jackman, Corey Stoll, Cecily Strong, and The Pitt's Sepideh Moafi.

"Our Together and Audible collaboration is what drew me to theater in the first place: incredible words brought to life in a space where the bond between actor and audience is immediate," Jackman said in the announcement.

"Our productions deliver just that at the Minetta Lane, and later, we extend that experience to wherever you might be listening."