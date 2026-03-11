 
Kylie Kelce reveals truth behind Donna Kelce viral meme of 2026

Kylie Kelce sets record straight on reality behind Donna Kelce's home renovation

Geo News Digital Desk
March 11, 2026

Kylie Kelce explained the reality behind her mother-in-law Donna Kelce’s recent home renovation which took the internet by the storm.

The 33-year-old media personality shared a video via her podcast Not Gonna Lie social media account, using her iconic deadpan humour to explain the situation.

Answering the burning questions about the “groundbreaking news” Kylie began with the one asking her where she was at the time the news dropped.

The podcast host replied that she was in her home where Donna was also present and she told her herself about installing different windows.

“I was in our home days before this news actually dropped. My mother-in-law herself told me that her plans going home were to get new windows, and that was a little earth-shattering for me because when I heard that she had scheduled this really just crazy remodel of getting her windows replaced, I thought, ‘Well done, Donna, way to do something for yourself.’”

Keeping up the act, the mom of four ran a fact-check, saying, “The article actually revealed that she got nine windows and six doors replaced. I don’t know that she has six doors in her house. Minor detail, but I get it. I might want to check in with her because sometimes you just gotta go straight to the source.”

The news went viral after TMZ published the breaking news about Donna getting her house renovated. It quickly began the news of the week, overshadowing even Travis Kelce’s contract extension as he comes back to NFL for the 14th year.

