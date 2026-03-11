Travis Kelce details how Taylor Swift introduced him to art of Easter Eggs

Travis Kelce shares insights on taking the decision to return for the 14th season

Travis Kelce talked about his thought process for a decision as important as playing another NFL season during his recent interviews.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights that he had made the decision midway through the season.

Travis clarified that despite knowing what he wanted, he intended to take some time off and step away to process the season that had passed.

He told Jason that he was taking his advice to “let the emotions clear” because “I’ve made decisions based on emotions and they haven’t always played out the right way. So I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season — of course I want to come back. Of course I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs, not having one of the best years.”

Speaking of how he kept the news a secret, Travis told Pat McAfee in the interview on his show that he might have been dropping clues and hints following Taylor Swift’s playbook of Easter Eggs.

When the host asked if Travis accidently let it slip in one of the early podcasts when he said something along the lines of coming back on the field, he laughingly told him that he took it as dropping Easter Eggs and waiting for people to catch on.