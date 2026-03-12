Katie Price enjoys Rome trip with pals as Lee Andrews remains in Dubai

Katie Price headed to Rome for a getaway with her pals

Katie Price looked energetic and radiant as she headed to Rome for a getaway with her pals.

The former glamour model appeared to be enjoying her marital bliss as she beamed in snaps while heading to the Colosseum with her friends, including hairdresser Ceira Lambert.

As for style, she kept it casual in a pale yellow Adidas tracksuit and white jacket as she was seen taking a selfie with her friends before stroking a horse.

She completed her look with a stylish dark shades and white trainers as she enjoyed her time in the Italian capital.

It is worth noting that Katie recently tied the knot with the Dubai businessman Lee Andrews after meeting in Dubai, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Her marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.

While the family is reportedly stunned by the marriage, Lee has continued to make headlines due to claims made by his exes.

He has faced a string off accusations about the true nature of his finances, with a slew of his claims about his wealth, business acumen and celebrity-links said to be false.

Lee has denied all previous claims made by his exes. Moreover, Katie has vowed to support her new husband and has also denied the allegations against him.