Will Jennifer Lopez date anyone again: Relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez has made it crystal clear she is in no rush to start dating again, and she couldn't sound happier about it.

Asked about her love life during a Good Morning America appearance on Wednesday, 11th March, the singer and actress, 56, gave a response that was equal parts emphatic and amused.

"God forbid," she quipped.

"I don't want to ruin anything. It's so nice right now. I'm so happy. It's the best. I just feel really good right now, and that was a scary thing for me when I was younger. I didn't know if I could do that. I was always really afraid to be alone."

The comments follow Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck, which was finalised in January 2025 after she filed in August 2024.

Since then, she has spent the time in a period of genuine reset, prioritising herself and her twins Max and Emme, 18, and arriving at a place of contentment she has rarely experienced as an adult.

Jennifer Lopez's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez has had one of Hollywood's most closely watched romantic histories, a rollercoaster of high-profile relationships, surprise weddings, and the kind of love story that came full circle in the most unexpected way.

Ojani Noa

Her first marriage was to Cuban model and waiter Ojani Noa, whom she wed in 1997. That union lasted just over a year, ending in 1998.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

She then dated Sean "Diddy" Combs between 1999 and 2001, a relationship that played out very publicly at the height of both their careers.

Cris Judd

Around the same time, backup dancer Cris Judd entered the picture after being hired for her Love Don't Cost a Thing video in 2000.

The two married on 29th September 2001, but filed for divorce less than a year later, with the split finalised in January 2003.

Ben Affleck

What followed became one of the most talked-about romances of the early 2000s.

Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of their ill-fated film Gigli in 2003, and "Bennifer" was born, complete with a music video, a media frenzy, and an engagement in November 2002.

They called off their planned wedding just four days before the ceremony, citing the relentless press attention, and officially broke up in January 2004.

Marc Anthony

Just months later, Lopez quietly married actor and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in a private ceremony in June 2004, before the couple had even publicly acknowledged their relationship.

In February 2008, they welcomed fraternal twins Emme and Maximilian.

The couple announced their separation in July 2011, with the divorce finalised in June 2014.

Despite the split, they have remained close friends and co-parents.

Casper Smart

Lopez went on to date dancer and choreographer Casper Smart from October 2011 in an on-and-off relationship that ended for good in August 2016, reportedly over infidelity.

Drake

Brief romantic speculation around rapper Drake followed in late 2016, though Lopez shut it down definitively in March 2017, telling Trevor Noah on The Daily Show: "Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake."

Alex Rodriguez

That same month, she began dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The relationship moved quickly, he was introduced to her family within weeks, proposed in the Bahamas in March 2019, and wedding plans were set in motion before the pandemic derailed them.

By April 2021, the engagement was over.

The Bennifer returns

What nobody quite expected was what came next.

Shortly after the Rodriguez split, Lopez and Affleck found their way back to each other, spending time together in Montana and Los Angeles before going Instagram official in July 2021.

A second engagement followed, and on 16th July 2022 they married in Las Vegas, celebrating again with family and friends at a Georgia ceremony the following month.

It was, by any measure, a remarkable second act, though it too came to an end when Lopez filed for divorce on 20th August 2024 after months of reported difficulties.

The divorce was finalised in January 2025.