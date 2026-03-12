 
Geo News

Jack Osbourne welcomes baby girl named after late dad Ozzy Osbourne

The couple shared the news as they posted a black and white photo of their daughter

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Jack and Aree announced they were expecting their second child together in December
Jack and Aree announced they were expecting their second child together in December

Congratulations are in order for Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree, who have announced the birth of their daughter and have revealed that the newborn has been named after his late father Ozzy Osbourne. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the couple shared the heartwarming news by posting a black and white photo of their daughter alongside a 'Hello world' card confirming she was born March 5.

Revealing her name Jack captioned the post: 'Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne' in a heartfelt tribute to the late rockstar. 

He added on his Story: 'She's arrived and she's perfect' as friends and fans rushed to the comments to send their congratulations. 

The renowned heavy metal icon, Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away at the age of 76. 

On Saturday, he was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BRITS for his outstanding contribution to the music industry. 

Jack and Aree announced they were expecting their second child together in December shortly after Jack's appearance on I'm A Celeb. They are already parents to daughter Maple, three.

Sharing a snapshot of them embracing and cradling her baby bump, the soon-to-be father-of-five wrote, 'oops i did it again!'

The media personality was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012-2019. The exes share daughters Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven.

Rebecca Gayheart reveals Eric Dane's ‘urgent' project before death
Rebecca Gayheart reveals Eric Dane's ‘urgent' project before death
Jennifer Lopez reflects on ‘year off' after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez reflects on ‘year off' after Ben Affleck divorce
Doja Cat details disease she probably has: ‘What's wrong with me?'
Doja Cat details disease she probably has: ‘What's wrong with me?'
Billie Eilish to make major career transition for Sylvia Plath adaptation
Billie Eilish to make major career transition for Sylvia Plath adaptation
Kylie Jenner reacts to Timothee Chalamet question after award show confession
Kylie Jenner reacts to Timothee Chalamet question after award show confession
Travis Kelce details how Taylor Swift introduced him to art of Easter Eggs
Travis Kelce details how Taylor Swift introduced him to art of Easter Eggs
Kylie Kelce reveals truth behind Donna Kelce viral meme of 2026
Kylie Kelce reveals truth behind Donna Kelce viral meme of 2026
Nicole Kidman shares how she's coping post-divorce from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares how she's coping post-divorce from Keith Urban