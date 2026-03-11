Kylie Jenner reacts to Timothee Chalamet question after award show confession

Kylie Jenner shares rare insights into relationship with Timothee Chalamet in new interview

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are three years strong into their relationship but the reality star is still shy talking about her boyfriend.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul sat down for a candid interview where she discussed her vision for life, career, and well, a little about love.

When asked about the public declaration of love she received on stage at the Critics’ Choice Award, The Kardashians star was “flustered but in the most charming way possible” wrote Vanity Fair.

As she did not expect any “direct” questions about her mostly private relationship, Kylie took some time to think about it and then said, “Of course,” when the reporter asked again if it was fun.

In the same interview, the Kylie Cosmetics founder talked about her love for acting, sharing her vision to do comedy movies in the future.

While the aspiring actress has recently debuted on the screen, she is now a regular at award shows, because of the Marty Supreme star.

Kylie was his date at several award shows this season, and is expected to stay by his side for the Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

After the Dune actor won the award at the Critics’ Choice Award show, he mentioned Kylie in his acceptance speech, saying, “Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The media personality looked emotional in the audience as she mouthed “I love you” to him.

During his speech in the Golden Globes, Timothee once again thanked her on stage, saying, “To my parents and my partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”