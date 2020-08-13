Anna Faris overjoyed for ex-husband Chris Pratt after he welcomes daughter

Anna Faris detailed how she and Chris Pratt remain committed to each other despite divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may be history now but the two are still on the most cordial of terms, as suggested by Anna's latest gesture.

After Chris and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their daughter Layla earlier this week, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s ex-wife was more than happy for the couple and she conveyed that feeling through a gift that she sent for the newest addition in their family.

A source told E! News that the Mom actor reacted pleasantly to the news: "Anna congratulated them and sent a gift.”

"They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive,” added the source.

Chris and Anna continue to co-parent their son Jack, seven, three years after they got divorced ending the eight-year marriage.

Earlier in a podcast in 2019, Anna detailed how the two remain committed to each other even after their romantic relationship came to an end.

"We are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think that there is so much kindness and love. It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with,” she said.