Simon Cowell boyband December 10 sparks frenzy with first performance

Sam Meyer who narrowly missed spot in band reacts to December 10 performance

Geo News Digital Desk
December 17, 2025

Simon Cowell's new boyband has already set the fans buzzing.

His Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act introduced viewers to December 10 which is a freshly formed boyband of seven young performers.

The group members Cruz (19), Danny (16), Hendrick (19), John (17), Josh (17), Nicolas (16), and Sean (19) made their debut this week at London's Metropolis Studios with an acoustic rendition of NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye.

Performing live instruments as well as vocals, the set marked their first full performance outside of the streaming series.

Fans were quick to react.

Audiences flooded social media with praise calling the band 'perfect' and 'jaw-dropping'.

While critics dismissed Cowell's show as 'rehash of the X Factor for the billionth time', fans seemed unfazed as they celebrated the group's chemistry and music skills.

Sam Meyer reacts:

Amid the buzz surrounding the performance, Sam Meyer, the finalist who narrowly missed a spot in the lineup broke silence.

He took to TikTok to express gratitude for the opportunity and wished the band success.

@sam.meyer It’s okay they deserve it all ????????❤️ @Netflix @Simon Cowell @December 10 #december10 #simoncowell #boyband #manchester ♬ som original - ꌚꁏꌈ꒒ ꂵꌈꌚꀤꇃ IA ????????️????????????

Meyer wrote over the clip: "Me when I got to the last eight for Simon's new boy band and the other seven lads got in."

He began the lighthearted post: "It's okay they deserve it all @netflix @simoncowell @December10".

"Just to be clear, I am so so grateful for the opportunity I was given, despite the result!"

"The boys in the band are going to do bloody amazing."

"I’m a big fan of all of them and wish them nothing but the best," Sam praised the band in the comment section.

