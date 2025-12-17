Dick Van Dyke shaken by tragic deaths of Rob, Michele Reiner

Dick Van Dyke was deeply shaken after learning about the tragic deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, according to his wife, Arlene Silver.

Silver shared an emotional Instagram video on December 15, revealing how the news affected her and the legendary actor. Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14, in what authorities described as an apparent homicide.

Rob and Michele’s son, Nick, has been charged with first-degree murder with a special allegation of using a knife, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on December 16. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

In the video, Silver reflected on the emotional timing of the tragedy, which came just one day after Van Dyke’s 100th birthday celebration.

“Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend,” Silver, 54, said. “I can't not talk about this horrible thing... I mean, Dick's birthday was so amazing, so over-the-top beautiful, and then this. I was relieved and happy, and then this happened yesterday.”

She revealed that the Mary Poppins star “didn't sleep,” explaining that he “wanted to stay up” to follow updates. “We didn’t know what happened. It just said, the first reports are two people found in the house," she said.

Silver noted that Rob Reiner met Van Dyke as a teenager. His father, Carl Reiner, created The Dick Van Dyke Show.

“Rob and Michele were always together, like Dick and I,” Silver said. “And this is just unbelievable."

Tributes have poured in from across Hollywood. Norman Lear’s family told The Hollywood Reporter they were “devastated,” adding, “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary.”