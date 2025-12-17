'The Voice' gets new winner as season 28 ends

The Voice got a new winner as Season 28 comes to an end.

On Tuesday, December 16, coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire were locked in an intense battle to nab the coveted title with the best talents they recruited.

At the end of the day Aiden Ross from Team Niall was crowned as The Voice season 28 winner.

"You're a really down-to-earth, lovely guy who’s gifted. I wish you the best, bud," the former One Direction star told Ross before he was bestowed.

Who is Aiden Ross? The Voice Season 28 winner

Ross is a 20-year-old from College Station, Texas. He earned the first four-chair turn of the season during his blind audition with Adele's Love in the Dark rendition.

After receiving glowing praise from his coach, the young lad shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"I’m speechless," he began. "So blessed to be able to share such a special moment with you guys, the best is yet to come! Thank you @niallhoran for taking a chance on me, let’s get busy. Thanks, and Gig’em [winking emoji]"

In the finale Ross was up against fellow Team Niall contestants DEK of Hearts, Team Snoop's Ralph Edwards, Team Bublé's Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers and Team Reba's Aubrey Nicole.

How many times has Niall Horan coached on The Voice and won?

Horan, 32, has been a coach on The Voice for three seasons - 23, 24, and 28 and has won every time.

With the latest season concluding on December 16, the This Town hitmaker remains an undefeated coach.

He previously claimed back-to-back victories in Season 23 with Gina Miles and Season 24 with Huntley before returning for Season 28.