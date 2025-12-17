Gwyneth Paltrow avoids reading about herself on social media

Gwyneth Paltrow, Timothee Chalamet to feature in 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed why she avoids reading about her films online.

She has had an incredible acting career for over decades, but Paltrow has now stepped away from it to focus more on her lifestyle brand, Goop.

The Iron Man actress recently had a chat on The Envelope 2025 Oscar Actresses Roundtable with Jennifer Lopez, Thessa Thompson, Emily Blunt, Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning.

During the chat, Gwyneth spoke about the negative energy social media gives, which is also the reason she avoids reading about herself on the internet.

She said, "I try to never read anything about myself. Full stop. Ever. Period."

Lopez than engaged in the conversation saying, "Wait, not anything about yourself? Ever? Period?”

She highlighted how sometimes people bring the negative reviews to you. “Because I don’t read reviews of my films either, but people will bring it to you it “when it’s good and you’re like, 'Oh, nice.' But there’s other things they’ll bring you”, said JLo.

Gwyneth added: "Sometimes I’ll come upon it."

She continued, "Want to die! Like when someone forwards you a link to something really horrible about yourself, and they’re like, 'Oh, this is b*******.' I do try to avoid [that kind of stuff]. I deleted Instagram.”

One of the main reasons, the Shallow Hal actress observes a distance from social media is because she believes that it can be incredibly anxiety-provoking.

Work wise, the 53-year-old is all set to feature in Marty Supreme alongside Timothee Chalamet.