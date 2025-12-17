Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce balance love amid busy schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to put their relationship first, even as both juggle demanding careers and major milestones.

“Taylor’s had an incredibly full, demanding year and she’s really proud of everything she’s accomplished,” a source told People magazine. “She’s worked extremely hard and her schedule has been nonstop, but even with everything going on, she and Travis still put a lot into their relationship.”

The couple, both 36, began dating in September 2023 and shared their engagement news in a joint Instagram post on August 26. Despite intense public interest, they have largely kept their relationship private.

“Really support each other’s careers and understand the demands that come with what they each do,” the insider added. “Whenever they can, they make time to be together and really value that alone time.”

Swift’s past year has been historic. In October, she announced The End of an Era, a six-part Disney+ docuseries about The Eras Tour. The first two episodes premiered on December 12, the same day as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show, a concert film from the tour’s final night.

Her 21-month global tour made history by earning more than $2 billion in ticket sales. Swift also released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, which became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year.

A source previously told the outlet Swift is eager for downtime. "She's ready for a professional break so she can focus on the wedding. She's very excited about planning the wedding."

Meanwhile, Kelce faced disappointment after the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs on December 14. After the loss, he declined media questions, saying, "It's not the time."