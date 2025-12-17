Mariah the Scientist says yes to Young Thug

Mariah the Scientist said yes to Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, after he popped the question on-stage.

In a recent concert during his Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends - A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the American rapper fulfilled Mariah's wish of getting married by proposing her mid-concert.

On Tuesday, December 16, fan made videos began to take over the social media, capturing the moment when the 34-year-old asked for his longtime girlfriend’s hand in marriage.

Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist

The clip shows him kneeling down in front of his future wife and pulling out an engagement ring while the words "Will You Marry Me" flashed on the big screen in the background.

The two kissed, soaking in the moment as Mariah, 28, was standing and Young remained on his knees while the crowd kept cheering for them.

The Go Crazy singer then stood up and slid the dazzling ring onto Mariah’s finger as the fans erupted in thunderous applause.

For the unversed, Young and Mariah have been dating since 2011. Interestingly, during a recent interview she shared her desire to get married, saying she wants to "settle down" and it’s something she’s focused on.