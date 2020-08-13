A glimpse at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s forever home in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's property also includes a two-bed guest house for Doria Ragland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again took the world by surprise after word got out about them quietly moving to their new home in Santa Barbara, California.

Page Six took an in-depth tour of the new property that is now under the possession of the former royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new home cost over $14,650,000 and spans over 18,000 square feet, boasting of rose gardens, olive trees, a tennis court, tea house, a cottage for the children as well as a pool.



The report further revealed that the property also includes a two-bed guest house for Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland.

Their luxe new pad is situated within a gated community and is completely secure with no chances of their privacy getting breached after they had to deal with a drone intrusion earlier.

The couple plans for this to be the perfect abode for their son Archie to grow up in, as well as their future children.

The couple moved into the new home early in July after spending the past few months at Tyler Perry’s $17million mansion in Beverly Hills.

A source cited by Page Six revealed: “Meghan and Harry were totally blown away by Tyler’s generosity.”

“They are so excited to truly begin their life together in California, but they’ll never forget the kindness that he showed them,” added the insider.

The couple’s new home is only a stone’s throw away from other A-listers including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.