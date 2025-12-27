Brooklyn, Nicola return to Instagram with parents in big celebration

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham returned to social media with a delightful post amid simmering tensions among Beckhams.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, shared a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 26, talking about "peace and happiness" after the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham blocked his parents and siblings from his social media.

"We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness [red heart, Christmas tree and star emoji]," they captioned the post.

The latest series of photos captured the Lola star and her husband posing in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree while wearing matching pajamas and smiling for the camera.

Among other festive-themed snapshots, the two were seen posing alongside her parents, Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Notably, the festive season often becomes a time when estranged loved ones can attempt to put long-standing disappointments behind them.

While the holidays can be a true "make-or-break" moment, with sides drawn on all fronts, this year Brooklyn, 26, made a clear statement, opting to ditch his family’s annual Christmas party in the Cotswolds to spend the big day with his wife’s family in America.

The Cloud23 founder and Nicola’s latest social media move came just hours after, Victoria, 51, shared what some outlets have called a major “dig” at her family’s alleged alienation.

The renowned fashion designer posted a clip on her own Instagram, featuring herself and Sir David, 50, dancing to Guilty by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb.

Outlets have linked the couple singing "And we’ve got nothing to be sorry for…" to referring to their alleged "falling out" with their eldest son.