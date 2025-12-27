Britney Spears cheers up for holidays after Kevin Federline book drama

Britney Spears appeared in bright spirits for Christmas after sparking concerns

Britney Spears reunited with her son, Jayden James, for the holidays after the two had been working on rebuilding their relationship this year.

The 44-year-old popstar was visited by her youngest, 19, for Christmas, while her elder son, Sean Peterson, 20, celebrated with his aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Womanizer hitmaker marked the end of the year on a visibly better note, after a tough year battling with her ex Kevin Federline over his explosive memoir.

Speaking about the pop princess’ holidays, an insider told People Magazine, "Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden — it's been such a special holiday."

Although Federline, who shares the two sons with Spears, has been at odds with her, he shared in an interview that the boys “are trying to find a way to mend a bond between their mom,” which he had always wanted.

The teenage sons have had a tumultuous relationship with the Toxic songstress due to a list of unfavourable circumstances she has been through, including her almost 14-year-long conservatorship. However, it seems that they are trying to make up for lost time.