Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 14, 2020

The minister says Pakistani students appearing in Cambridge exams have largely been graded unfairly. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood shared on Thursday that the government will approach the British Council, Cambridge, and the British High Commission over the unfair grading in the O and A level meted out to Pakistani students.

The minister said the Pakistani students appearing in the Cambridge exams have largely been graded unfairly which has spoiled their hard work.

"We are approaching the British High Commission and British Council to address this serious miscarriage of justice and hopefully, a redressal mechanism would be found out," said Mahmood, while talking on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’.

Regarding the new unified curriculum, Mahmood said all the schools from classes I to V will follow the curriculum from April which abides by the tenets of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The federal minister also expressed confidence that once the class XII curriculum is ready and available, students would opt for the domestic system over O and A level courses.

Mahmood said the NCOC has decided to keep all educational institutions across the country closed till September 15 because of health risks to children.

"The private schools and madrassahs must not violate the government's directions in this regard forcing the latter to take action," the minister said. The minister said the government will shut down any schools which open without permission on August 15.

Students claim unfair treatment meted out to them

The Cambridge International had cancelled its May/June 2020 series worldwide with the announcement to award certificates without exams. The CAIE followed a four-step assessment mechanism which included teachers’ predicted grades, ranking order, school review/approval and standardisation. However, after the results were announced on 10 August, students started raising concerns as they got grades against their expectations and previous performance.

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come
Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle
No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad

No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad
Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday

Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday
China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report

China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour
Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar

Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar
FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'

FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'
Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP

Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP
Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register protest over ceasefire violations

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register protest over ceasefire violations

Latest

view all