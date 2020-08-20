Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie reveals she 'can't sleep' after Scott Disick split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 20, 2020

Sofia Richie has revealed that she could not even sleep after ending her three-year romance with on-off boyfriend Scott Disick.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old took to Instagram for the first time since the news broke, asking her followers for film suggestions as she struggled to sleep.

Reaching out to her fellow social media users for support, Sofia wrote: "Can't sleep, any good movie suggestions?"

Sofia's post comes amid speculations that Scott and Kourtney have rekindled their romance as the former left a flirty comment under the reality star's recent swimsuit snap from their glamping trip to Idaho.

Lionel Richie's daughter, who failed to comment on her rumoured split from the reality star, 37, is said to have hoped the former couple would've stayed together as the businessman initiated the break-up due to his 'dedication to his three children'.

The celebrity offspring brushed their 'separation' aside as she enjoyed a game of tennis with her pals, before experiencing insomnia as she laid in bed.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion
After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal

After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal
Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle
Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Ben Affleck to return as Batman
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'
Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie
Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Latest

view all