Prince Harry's pal calls out Meghan Markle's 'influence' on Archie, Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Archie and Lilibet's upcoming roles in their organisation

Prince Harry’s friend is pointing fingers at Meghan Markle for the couple’s latest decision about their children’s future.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future roles in their Archewell organisation’s, Harry’s pal noted that the move reflected Meghan’s “influence” rather than Harry’s wishes.

The criticism followed a December 19 statement in which the Sussexes revealed they were changing the name of their organisation from Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies. The announcement stated: “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family.”

However, a friend of Harry’s questioned the decision to involve Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in the statement. Speaking to the Daily Mail on January 1, they said: “I am genuinely confused. Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles. I can’t believe Harry is behind this. It must be Meghan’s influence.”

Prince Archie, six, was born in May 2019, while Princess Lilibet arrived in 2021, a year after the couple relocated from the UK to California following their decision to step back as senior working royals.

Named after their firstborn, the Archewell Foundation was originally launched in 2020, positioning itself as the couple’s main charitable vehicle after their royal exit. The rebrand marks a shift in structure, though it has also come amid reports of internal changes.

Since the announcement, Archewell has seen a number of staff departures. Three employees left last month, including Kristen Slevin, the organisation’s director of programs and operations. The couple have also parted ways with their 11th publicist, Meredith Maines, while top advisor James Bolt has stepped down from his role.