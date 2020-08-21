Pakistan shortlists 17 players for upcoming T20 series in England

The Babar Azam-led team will play Eoin Morgan’s England from 28 August to 1 September. — Geo.tv/Files

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday shortlisted 17 players for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Babar Azam-led team will play Eoin Morgan’s England from August 28 to September 1.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz.

Meanwhile, speaking about the squad, Pakistan Head Coach and Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that it was the same team that has been featuring in the shortest format.



"Besides retaining the core, we have inducted youngsters like Haider Ali, who has performed well in the HBL PSL, U19 , and first-class cricket, and Naseem Shah as we had an opportunity to keep a bigger pool due to COVID-19 pandemic, which also increases our options. Our two experienced bowlers, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have also returned to the side, along with Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed," he said.

“It is going to be a competitive series as England are a strong side. We are looking forward to playing good cricket and win the series," he added.