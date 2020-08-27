Whatsapp chat reveals Rhea Chakraborty used to drug Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe keeps getting murkier and perplexing each passing day.



Previously, Narcotics Control Bureau booked Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty and two others for allegedly dealing in banned drugs.

However, the actress has managed to land herself in even more trouble all by herself.

Recently, Times Now uncovered WhatsApp chats from Rhea stating that she drugged the late actor. These conversations happened between her and talent manager Jaya Saha, in which she thanks Jaya for sending the drugs.

Responding to this, Jaya replied by asking if the drugs calmed Sushant down to which she replied, 'yes,' and then proceeded to ask about Sushant’s bank details.

In yet another conversation that has been reportedly accessed, Rhea asks for the details of Sushant’s finances from the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

Rhea had asked Miranda about the amount of money deposited in Sushant’s mutual funds.

He sent a PDF document unveiling that the late actor’s account holds Rs 4.5 crores.

The exchange happened in May 2020 which means that Rhea was trying to find out about Sushant’s finances before leaving his home on 8th June.

Allegedly, Rhea asked Miranda for the PIN details of a card and wanted to change the same on net banking.